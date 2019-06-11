The Washington Post

THEODORE SMITH

Passed away in the presence of his daughters on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Leesburg, Virginia. Father of Lyn Loy, Leslie Smith, and Andrea Smith; grandfather of Kelsey Williams (Nick) and Bryan Loy. Private burial was held at Fairfax Memorial Park on June 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later time. The family requests that memorials be made to The Veteran's Honor Park of Lancaster County, 315 Clay Rd., Lititz, PA 17543; Trout Unlimited, PO Box 7400 Woolly, Bugger, WV 25438; or The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr. Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, in honor of Mr. Smith's love of country and reverence for God's creations. Please share online condolences with Colonial Funeral Home at www.ColonialFuneralHome.com
Published in The Washington Post on June 11, 2019
