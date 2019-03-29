Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE SUMBERG. View Sign



THEODORE ABRAHAM SUMBERG 10/1/1916 - 3/29/2012

In loving memory of our father, father-in-law, and grandfather. Born on October 1, 1916 in New York City, he was the son of two Russian Jewish immigrants. After graduating from City College, he worked as an economist for the State Department and the Board of Economic Warfare in Washington during the Second World War. He would go on to obtain a Ph.D. from the New School for Social Research, where he studied under Leo Strauss and developed a passion for political philosophy. In 1948, he married Miriam Grant Buttrick. Over the course of his career, he held advisory positions in governments and central banks in Burma, Nicaragua, and Ecuador. He also worked for the U.S. government and the United Nations as an economist in Mexico, France, Vietnam, Laos, Taiwan, Kenya, Togo, Turkey, Pakistan, Liberia, Peru, Bolivia, and Thailand. The author of several book-long reports on economic affairs in Spanish, he was also published in the Sunday Magazine of The New York Times,The American Journal of Economics and Sociology, Interpretation, and Cahiers du Dix-Septieme. In 1993, he gathered his articles into a book entitled Political Literature of Europe. His memory lives on in our hearts and minds.

