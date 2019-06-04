THEODORE ROOSEVELT THOMAS SR.
On May 27, 2019 Theodore Roosevelt Thomas Sr. of Vienna, Virginia passed peacefully. Beloved husband of Lorraine Thomas; father of Theodore R. Thomas Jr. and Debra T. Stone; grandfather of Jacquelyne L. Gordon and Elizabeth T. Mason. He also leaves to cherish his memory three great grandchildren; many relatives and friends. Theodore R. Thomas Sr. may be viewed at the First Baptist Church of Vienna, 450 Orchard St. NW Vienna, Virginia 22180 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. until time a funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Dr. Vernon C Walton. Funeral Services by Chinn Baker and interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.