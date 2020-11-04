Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marie M Segears; two sons, Theodore W Segears, Jr. and Lamont W Segears; four grandchildren, Gabrielle, Taylor, Madison and Sydney Segears; brother, Benjamin Segears, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Segears, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin F. Sr. and Cora L. Segears. Mr. Segears, Sr. will lie in state at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas St., NE on Thursday, November 5 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.