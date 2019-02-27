THEODORE WADE Jr.

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE WADE Jr..

 
 

Theodore Wade, Jr. (Age 91)  

Theodore Wade, Jr., of Washington, DC, peacefully transitioned on Monday, February 18, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary; two sons, Theodore Charles and Mark Victor; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 2021 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.

Funeral Home
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.