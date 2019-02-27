Theodore Wade, Jr. (Age 91)
Theodore Wade, Jr., of Washington, DC, peacefully transitioned on Monday, February 18, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary; two sons, Theodore Charles and Mark Victor; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 2021 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC.