THEODORE "TED" WIDMAN

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Theodore Thomas Widman "Ted"  

Of Alexandria, VA, passed Sunday, January 19, 2020 due to complications of swine flu. Survived by his honorary wife of 22 years, Deborah L. Gustavson; loving father of Theodore "Ted" Widman, Michael Widman, and Julie Buelk (Nicholas); grandfather of Travis Vaughn (Sabrina) and Corbin Buelk; great-grandfather of Luciana; brother of Robert Widman (Carol), William Widman, and the late John and Richard Widman; uncle of Karen and Rachael; son of the late Theron and Nellie "Virginia" Widman. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, February 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., where a funeral will be held Friday, February 7 at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
