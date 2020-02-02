Theodore Thomas Widman "Ted"
Of Alexandria, VA, passed Sunday, January 19, 2020 due to complications of swine flu. Survived by his honorary wife of 22 years, Deborah L. Gustavson; loving father of Theodore "Ted" Widman, Michael Widman, and Julie Buelk (Nicholas); grandfather of Travis Vaughn (Sabrina) and Corbin Buelk; great-grandfather of Luciana; brother of Robert Widman (Carol), William Widman, and the late John and Richard Widman; uncle of Karen and Rachael; son of the late Theron and Nellie "Virginia" Widman. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, February 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., where a funeral will be held Friday, February 7 at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.