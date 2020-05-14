THEOTRICE GAMBLE, JR. "Buddy"
(Age 85)
On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Theotrice "Buddy" Gamble, Jr., beloved husband of 17 years entered into eternal rest. Survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. Gamble. He is also survived by his son, Tyrone A. Gamble (Erika); one stepson; Antonio Williams; one stepdaughter; Angela Battle (Von); one brother, Whittley "Herky" Gamble (Louise); four sisters; Jacqueline Weaver, Sarah Burks, Mary "Shorty" Baltimore, and Verona "Toni" Pittman (Charles). He was blessed to have six grandchildren; Chris, Yasmin, Khaos, Khaci, Kiya and Von, and a host of relatives and friends. The family virtual service will be held at 12 p.m on Friday, May 15 at R.N. Horton Funeral Home, 600 Kennedy Street NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Viers Mill Rd, Rockville MD 20853.