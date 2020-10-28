1/1
THERESA BRYANT
Theresa Carolyn Booker Bryant  (Age 72)  
On Friday, October 16, 2020. Mother of Rita Choula (Charles Alex) and Helen Bryant (Rion Dennis); grandmother of Christina and James Choula; sister of Simeon Booker, III; also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Thelma C. Booker and Simeon S. Booker, Jr. and brother, Abdul Wali Muhammed (James Booker). A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Camillus Catholic Church. Please consider donating to La Reine Science and Innovation Center c/o Bishop McNamara High School and/or Association for Frontotemporal Dementia (AFTD).www.bogwardtfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Borgwardt
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
