

Theresa A. Femia

(Age 86)



Of Bethesda, MD passed peacefully at home on Monday, March 4, 2019 with her loving family nearby. Born in Meriden, CT on April 10, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Dina Femia and sister of the late Gloria Bruce (John). Aunt to Ellen Rader, Joseph (Kathleen) and Michael (Kristin) Bruce. Grand-aunt to Dan (Abbie), Emily, John, Alice and David Bruce; William (Lena), Paul and James Rader. Great-grand, aunt to Andrew Flynn Rader. She worked for many years as a nurse at NIH. Theresa loved the summers she spent at the beach on Long Island Sound in Connecticut with family and many friends. Family and friends will be received at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Friday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial mass will be offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7500 Pearl St., Bethesda, MD on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Food Bank and Youth for Tomorrow. Please view and sign the guestbook at