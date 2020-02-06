The Washington Post

THERESA HAWKINS (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESA HAWKINS.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Theresa Violet Taylor Hawkins  

Died peacefully on January 27, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her sons, John Vincent and Harold Spencer. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Employed with the government (Pentagon / Census Bureau) for many years before retiring in the late 1970's. She is survived by sons, Norris Walter, Joseph Howard and Guy Shelton. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and many friends. Services held on Friday, February 7, 2020. Viewing 9:30 a.m., funeral 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Repast will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300