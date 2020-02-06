

Theresa Violet Taylor Hawkins



Died peacefully on January 27, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her sons, John Vincent and Harold Spencer. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. Employed with the government (Pentagon / Census Bureau) for many years before retiring in the late 1970's. She is survived by sons, Norris Walter, Joseph Howard and Guy Shelton. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and many friends. Services held on Friday, February 7, 2020. Viewing 9:30 a.m., funeral 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Repast will be announced at a later date.