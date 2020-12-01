Theresa Kyne Robinson-the kindest of souls, who dedicated her life to serving others-died peacefully at her home on Friday, November 27, 2020 from ALS, with her mother and two sons by her side. Theresa was born on May 28, 1954 in Washington, DC. She grew up in Cabin John, Maryland, steps from the C&O Canal and Potomac River with her parents Kathleen and Patrick, both of whom immigrated from Ireland, and her siblings Mary, Patrick, Liz, and Kathleen. Theresa had fond memories of Little Flower School in Bethesda, Maryland, which she attended through the eighth grade, and she remained an active alumnus, organizing gatherings of her former classmates. She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Cross, held Bachelors of Science in Food Science and Dietetics from the University of Maryland, and obtained her Master of Science in Special Education from Johns Hopkins University. Theresa dedicated her career to helping others. Up until her first son Brian was born, she worked as a nutritionist in underserved communities for the American Red Cross. Passionate about the power of politics to effect change, she worked on Donna Edwards's 2008 campaign to become the first African-American woman elected to Congress from Maryland. Theresa was also the most patient of teachers, teaching a range of subjects to students with intellectual disabilities and emotional disturbances, including computer applications and life skills, at Albert Einstein High School until she retired in 2019. She made a lasting impact on her students, many of whom continued to reach out to her years after they graduated. She was also actively involved in her residential communities, serving on the boards of the Greater Olney Community Association and her condo association in Rockville. Theresa loved her family and friends dearly. She treasured her visits with her mother, found great peace in her mom's beautiful garden, and enjoyed taking her mom to church. Her sons Brian and Michael were the lights of her life. Her face beamed with pride and love whenever she saw or spoke of them. Theresa also savored every moment she had with her siblings, her now nine-month old granddaughter Sierra, her extended family, and her friends. Throughout her life, Theresa was an avid supporter of the arts and the environment. She frequented Arena Stage, Kennedy Center, and National Theatre plays and performances, was a voracious reader, and enjoyed visiting museums. She cared deeply about protecting the environment and combating climate change, supporting Earth justice and the Sierra Club, among many others. She hiked the White Mountains of New Hampshire, the Grand Canyon, the national parks of Southwest Utah, and the Mayan pyramids of Mexico. Her home reflected her passions: she filled it with vibrant plants, bright paintings, photos of her loved ones, and music. Theresa is missed deeply by her friends and family, who remember her as gentle, kind, and sweet beyond measure. A private Catholic service and larger virtual memorial are being scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the ALS Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store