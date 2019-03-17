THERESA M. KANNOFSKY "Terry"
Passed away peacefully at her home in Springfield, VA on March 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Terry, age 84, was surrounded by loved ones and is survived by her son John Kannofsky (Ursula), daughter Terry Anne Holzman (Ernie), son Jim Kannofsky, and daughter Kathy Kannofsky. A Catholic Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Raymond Penafort, 8750 Pohick Road, Springfield, VA. A successful business owner in intellectual property services, Terry joins her husband of 52 years, Jack, in eternal rest and will be inurned with him at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry's name to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.