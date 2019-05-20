THERESA M. BEASLEY-HUBBARD
Departed this life on May 9, 2019. Wife of the late James E. Hubbard. She is survived by two children, Edward Allen Beasley and Nicole Virginia Black (Harold); one brother, Johnie McCoy (Chandra); one grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services scheduled for Wednesday, May 22. Visitation 11 a.m. Funeral service follows at 12 noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4000 30th St., Mt. Rainier, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.