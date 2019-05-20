The Washington Post

THERESA M. BEASLEY-HUBBARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESA M. BEASLEY-HUBBARD.
Service Information
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
3005 12Th St Ne
Washington, DC
20017
(202)-529-4300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
4000 30th St.
Mt. Rainier, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
4000 30th St.
Mt. Rainier, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

THERESA M. BEASLEY-HUBBARD  

Departed this life on May 9, 2019. Wife of the late James E. Hubbard. She is survived by two children, Edward Allen Beasley and Nicole Virginia Black (Harold); one brother, Johnie McCoy (Chandra); one grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services scheduled for Wednesday, May 22. Visitation 11 a.m. Funeral service follows at 12 noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4000 30th St., Mt. Rainier, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.