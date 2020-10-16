1/1
THERESA McNAIR
THERESA ELAINE McNAIR  
Theresa Elaine McNair, 94, entered into eternal rest on October 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Chester A. Atkinson and Mary I. Atkinson. Awaiting her arrival in heaven are her three sons, James C. McNair, Richard O. McNair and W. David McNair. She is survived by her loving daughter Theresa I. McNair Spotwell, who was her devoted caregiver for the past several years; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many friends and relatives. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 during 5 to 7 p.m. at Rapp Funeral Home, 933 Gist Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20810. Limited number of persons and time allowed per person due to COVID-19.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services
