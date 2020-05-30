Dr. Teresa E. Olivares (Age 93)
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 of Alexandria VA from complications of COVID-19. Born in Antofagasta, Chile, came to the United States in 1963 and lived in Paris, France and Surfside, Florida. Loving mother of Aurora Kassalow (Gerald) of Annandale, VA and Dr. Pedro del Nido (Martha) of Lexington, MA. Also survived by her sister, Marina, six grandchildren: Alexander, Sara, Jonathan, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Eve, five great-grandchildren: Matthew, Caroline, Winnie, James, and Hannah, many nieces including Gabriela Francis, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services private. Contributions may be made to Carpenter Shelter (www.carpentersherlter.org) or World Central Kitchen. (www.WCK.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.