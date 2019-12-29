

Theresa Pawlak (nee Gamperl)



Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at her residence in Springfield, VA. Proudly born in 1929 on the South Side of Chicago. She is survived by her children, Barbara Gaynor (Kevin), Mary Myers (Richard), George Pawlak, Jim Pawlak (Crystal), and nine grandchildren: Margaret and Emily Myers, Jack and Ben Gaynor, Max and Aidan Pawlak, and Nathaniel, Mason and Trenton Pawlak. Ted Pawlak, her husband of 39 years, predeceased her in 2000. Therese graduated from Lindbloom High School, worked at Drover's Bank, Fairfax County Public Library, and Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute. The second youngest of nine and last surviving child of Austrian immigrants, Theresa valued family above all. Also surviving her are numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly, especially Mike and Karen Gamperl, the entire Ward clan, the Pawlaks, and the Pinzke girls. Many traveled to Virginia to visit in her last years. She joins Ted and her best friend Loretta on the other side.

Our home was noisy and full of life, and friends were always welcome, even if they arrived in the middle of dinner. Therese loved books, especially espionage novels, playing cards, dancing, and movies, especially movies starring old Gene Hackman. The afternoon before her last hospitalization was spent at a luncheon with good friends from Shari Drive.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. 7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield VA on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Raise a bottle (not a can) to her memory. In lieu of flowers, donate to .