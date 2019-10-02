

THERESA M. ROBERSON



On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Theresa M. Roberson, beloved mother, sister, neema, aunt, friend, ballerina, jazz fan, and Washingtonian, passed away after a three-year illness. The cause was pancreatic cancer. Theresa worked for the Government Accountability Office for 30 years before her retirement in 2004. She started as a claims processor and retired as an analyst.

Theresa was born in Washington, DC on August 10, 1949 to the late Col. John T. Martin, US Army, and public school teacher and librarian, Hestlene B. Martin. She graduated from Sacred Heart School, Immaculata College High School, and George Washington University. She was predeceased by her former husband, Charles Roberson, and her brothers, Captain John T. Martin, III, US Army, and Alan G. Martin, M.D. She is survived by her daughter, Amaya N. Roberson (Chris); grandson, Augustus Roberson White; sister, Joan K. Martin Teaiwa of Suva, Fiji; brother, Charles H. Martin of Washington, DC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St. NW, Washington, DC 20017. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.