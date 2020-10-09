THERESA ROSCOE



THERESA PHYLLIS ROSCOE (Age 58)

Passed away suddenly on September 28, 2020. Beloved sister of Jackie, Hortense (James), Michael, Mark, and Cynthia. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Dorothy Roscoe, her brothers Eugene and Arnold, and her sister Wilhelmina. She leaves to cherish her memory a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held October 13 from 6:30 TO 7:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins 7474 Landover Rd Hyattsville, Md. Graveside Service will take place on October 14, 11 a.m. at Harmony Memorial Park.



