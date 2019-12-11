The Washington Post

THERESA RUSH

  • "I have many great memories of working with Terry Rush for..."
    - Mike Epstein
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - walter THOMAS
Service Information
Theresa A. Rush  

On Friday, December 6, 2019 Theresa A. Rush, of Frederick, MD, beloved wife of Dr. John Rush; loving mother of Alyssa Eichelberger and husband, Darren and John M. Rush and wife, Megan; grandmother of Deanna, Kathleen and Erin Eichelberger and Devin. Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday December 12, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD, with burial at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 11, 2019
