THERESA J. SEFCIK (AGE 86)
On Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony M. Sefcik; mother of Larry (Delfina) Sefcik, David (Donna) Sefcik, Connie (Johnny) Key, Janine (Tim) Dolinka and Marcia (Seth) Gottesman; also survived by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit with the Sefcik family at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 4902 Berwyn Road, College Park, MD on Tuesday, November 3, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.