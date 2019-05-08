Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESA SIMONE-MALAMBRI. View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM The Church of Nativity 6400 Nativity Lane Burke , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

SIMONE-MALAMBRI Theresa Simone- Malambri Theresa Simone-Malambri died peacefully on May 6, 2019 at Fairfax Hospital. "Therese" was born in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from East High School. She worked in retail most of her adult life while in Youngstown starting at Strouss's and working her way up as a buyer. She then went to work for Higbee's (formerly McKeIvey's) as a buyer and later at Dillard's Department Store. Therese was dept. manager for six years in Akron, Ohio. In 1988 she opened a ladies' specialty shop named Crescendo in The Strouss Building in Youngstown. Therese also volunteered her time at the Hospice of the Valley and The Youngstown Symphony Guild. In 1996 she married her husband William F. Malambri, Sr., a retired Warrant Officer/Band Master of the US Army, then moved to Burke, VA; her husband passed away just eleven months after their marriage. Therese worked as an office administrator for The National School Transportation Association in Alexandria, Virginia from 1999 - 2007, assisting the conference planner for annual conferences, international safety competitions, ensuring the processing of over a hundred applications annually. Her awards include: NSTA Award for Excellence-Outstanding Contribution in Transition. After retirement, Therese worked for Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home as a funeral assistant from 2008 till her death in May of 2019. She was also an active member at the Springfield Golf and Country Club. Endeared by many for her caring nature, Therese was a steadfast volunteer for a number of organizations in northern Virginia: She spent seven years as treasurer for the Capital Golden Skiers, 11 years on the Board of Directors in the Keene Mill Woods Il community where she lived, and at the Church of the Nativity's Little Angel Gift Shop where she was a faithful member. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vito and Louise Simone, brother James (Jim) Simone, brother-in-law Neil DellArco, and sister-in-law Teresa Simone. Survivors include her brother Patrick M. Simone (Teresa) of Lorain, Ohio; sister Mary Simone-DellArco (Neil) of Youngstown, Ohio; sister-in-law Margaret (James) nephew Jim Simone (Mary Ann) as well as many nieces and nephews. She leaves her stepson William Malambri, Jr., and his wife Rebecca, of Rock Hill, South Carolina; three step-grandchildren: Maria Hedinger (Eric) of Charlotte, NC; William Ill (Sally); of Florence, SC: Anna Malambri of Charlotte, NC; and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the care of Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at The Church of Nativity 6400 Nativity Lane Burke, VA 22015, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m., with reception following at the Springfield Golf and Country Club. Burial will take place beside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church of Nativity's Operation Starfish. For more information call 703-455-2400.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church of Nativity's Operation Starfish. For more information call 703-455-2400.

