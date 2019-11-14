THERESA A. SYSLO "Teri"
Age 77, wife of Joseph M. Syslo, departed this life on Sunday morning November 10, 2019 at her home in Mathews County, Virginia. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Church of St. Thesese, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, Virginia 23061. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.hoggfh.com
Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, Virginia.