The Washington Post

THERESA "Teri" SYSLO (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESA "Teri" SYSLO.
Service Information
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA
23062
(804)-642-2136
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Therese
6262 Main Street
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

THERESA A. SYSLO "Teri"  

Age 77, wife of Joseph M. Syslo, departed this life on Sunday morning November 10, 2019 at her home in Mathews County, Virginia. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Church of St. Thesese, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, Virginia 23061. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences with the family. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, Virginia.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.