

Theresa (Steuernagel) Toloczko



Of Fairfax, Virginia and Orlando, Florida died peacefully November 22, 2019 at age 93 in McLean Virginia. Terry leaves behind sons Matthew (Lynn) of Great Falls, John (Susan) of Vienna, Mike (Kerri) of Sterling; daughter Marcia Catello of Orlando, daughter-in-law Heidi Toloczko of Great Falls, 14 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two step grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by husband Myron "Ski" Toloczko, son Marc Toloczko and brothers Carl and Herman Steuernagel II. Born on Staten Island on April 28, 1926 to Herman and Julia (Anderle) Steuernagel, Terry worked for the US Army in Germany at the age of 19, where she met her beloved husband Ski. She and Ski lived in Washington DC, Tehran, Iran and Fairfax, Virginia. After the death of Ski in 1975, Terry worked in Germany and Hawaii before retiring to Florida. Her passions were reading, traveling and friendships. A service celebrating Terry's life will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3810 Meredith Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030 on December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m.