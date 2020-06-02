Theresa Weinberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Theresa Perry Weinberg  
Theresa Perry Weinberg, 90, peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in McMurray, PA. A resident of Paramount of Peters Senior Living since moving from Centreville, MD in 2019. A longtime resident of Maryland, Theresa was born on April 13, 1930 to the late Edward and Catherine (Costanzo) Perry in Johnstown, PA, where she resided for the first half of her life. She was married to Stanley Weinberg for 22 years until his death in 2019. Survived by daughter Kathleen (Gregory) Kalidonis, McMurray, PA; son Samuel (Gemma) Medile, Severna Park, MD; brother Anthony (Carmela) Perry, Johnstown, PA; sister Constance Newett, Silver Spring, MD; sister Geraldine Perry, Beltsville, MD; grandchildren Peter (Stacey) Kalidonis, Sara (Roy) Faust, Adam (Jaclyn) Kalidonis, Samantha (Andrew) Reeves, Andrew Medile, Dominic Medile; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral will be private.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved