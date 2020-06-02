Theresa Perry Weinberg
Theresa Perry Weinberg, 90, peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in McMurray, PA. A resident of Paramount of Peters Senior Living since moving from Centreville, MD in 2019. A longtime resident of Maryland, Theresa was born on April 13, 1930 to the late Edward and Catherine (Costanzo) Perry in Johnstown, PA, where she resided for the first half of her life. She was married to Stanley Weinberg for 22 years until his death in 2019. Survived by daughter Kathleen (Gregory) Kalidonis, McMurray, PA; son Samuel (Gemma) Medile, Severna Park, MD; brother Anthony (Carmela) Perry, Johnstown, PA; sister Constance Newett, Silver Spring, MD; sister Geraldine Perry, Beltsville, MD; grandchildren Peter (Stacey) Kalidonis, Sara (Roy) Faust, Adam (Jaclyn) Kalidonis, Samantha (Andrew) Reeves, Andrew Medile, Dominic Medile; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral will be private.www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.