

Therese Gilbert

"Terri"(Age 66)



Of Springfield, VA passed away on November 9, 2019, after a multi-year battle with a Parkinson's Plus disease. Born and raised in Detroit, MI, Terri moved to DC after graduating from University of Detroit-Mercy. While attending George Washington University for her Master's degree in Political Science, she met her husband of 40 years, Richard. During her career, Terri worked on Capitol Hill, at the Children's Defense Fund and at the General Services Administration. In her retirement, she was a dedicated caregiver to her husband and built a small business with her daughter. Despite living in DC for over four decades, she was a loyal Detroit sports fan and never missed a Tiger game. She was a devoted mother, a "chatty Cathy", a practical joker and a politico. She will be celebrated and remembered by her daughter, Amy; son-in-law, Rick; five living siblings; and many other family and friends. After losing her husband earlier this year, Terri will now be reunited with him in eternal life. A celebration of life will take place for Terri and Rich during the next baseball season, because they hated the off season. To honor their lives, contributions can be made to for research support on Parkinson's and Parkinson's Plus diseases.