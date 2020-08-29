Therese Homan



Therese A. Homan

Mary Therese (nee Abel) Homan went home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Know as "Terry", she was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 27, 1943. When WWII was over, her parents took her home to Syracuse, New York where she spent her early childhood, and eventually to Alexandria, Virginia for her teenage years. She was the daughter of Paul F. Abel, an airline pilot, and Mary Alice Wright, a Homemaker, both of whom preceded her in death. She was the oldest child of six. Three siblings preceded her in death, Paul Kevin Abel, Michael Allen Abel, and James Gregory Abel. Her surviving siblings are Sherry Abel and Lynette Abel (Michael Palmer). Terry was blessed with many gifts and received numerous awards for her intellectual achievements, and won many beauty contests. She attended George Mason University with a pre-med curriculum, before following her first love of family and children. She was married to the love of her life, Peter G. Homan, for 52-years. Together they raised a family of eight children; April Catterton (Theodore Lipkin), Catherine Linka (David), Alice Smith, Ceridwen Unroe (Mark), Jeffrey Homan (Sandi), John Homan, James Homan (Courtney), and George Homan, and proudly boasted of 34 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Peter and Terry were extremely well-matched in their abilities and work ethic. Together they grew a company, Abel Industries, which evolved from a two-room office, into a corporation that employs many of their children, children's spouses and grandchildren. Despite a demanding lifestyle running a business and raising a large family, Terry and Peter always put worshiping our Savior, Jesus first. Every Sunday was spent taking their family to church.



