She passed away peacefully after a brief bout with cancer on February 28, 2019. Terry was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Greenwood Lake, NY. She attended John S. Burke Catholic HS in nearby Goshen, NY, and graduated in 1969 from Mount Saint Vincent College in Riverdale, NY. It was during her college years that she met the love of her life, Denis Kanach, who has been her sweetheart for the past 52 years. Terry and Denis made Washington their home for the next three decades, and then spent 15 happy years at a home in the woods, on a large pond in Montpelier, VA, before returning to DC in 2017. Terry began her career teaching. After taking time off to raise her four sons, she left the home front to work for the Georgetown President's Office and then the FFIEC. A lifelong learner, she earned a Master of Arts degree in English at Georgetown in 1990.Terry is survived by her best friend and husband Denis. She cherished her individual friendships with her four sons: Francis (Leah), Jesse (Sara), Daniel (Kate), and Michael (Kristen). She loved the antics of the brothers during dinner, and despite her patience amidst the loving chaos, she was famous for drawing a line at, "No singing at the dinner table," which was always met with raucous laughter. Her love for her boys was boundless, and she felt blessed to have had great relationships with each of her daughters-in-law. She so enjoyed her eight grandchildren, Camille, Duncan, Darcy, Josephine, Zyggy, Rowan, Marie, and Cal. She is also survived by her dear older brother, James H. McManus of Richmond. She was predeceased by her father John J. McManus, her mother Margaret (Lawton), and siblings John, Mary, and Peter. The family welcomes any and all to join them in a celebration of Terry's life at River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Saturday, March 16, in the Sanctuary, with open doors at 11:30 a.m. and with a program beginning at 12 noon followed by lunch, at 6301 River Rd., Bethesda, MD 20817. From 495, take the exit for River Rd. East. RSVP Denis's Facebook page or your family contact. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Iona Senior Services ( www.iona.org/ways-to-give/ ) or the ( https://alz.org/help-support ).

