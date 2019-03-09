Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THERESE SHIPP. View Sign



Therese Stewart Shipp

Therese Stewart Shipp passed away at age 91 on February 27, 2019 at Homewood in Williamsport, MD. Born and raised in Washington, DC she was the wife of the late Clinton E. Shipp. Mrs. Shipp was a long time resident of Hyattsville, MD where she and her husband raised five daughters. Mrs. Shipp was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannie Miller. She is survived by her four daughters, Bonnie Parks (husband Jerry), Rosie Joyce (husband Pat), Valerie Miller (husband Paul) and Julie Brenza (husband Roger). She is survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is survived by three sisters-in-law, Barbara Shipp, Pauline Tamanini and Carol Blatt as well as faithful friend Colleen Walling. In Hyattsville, she was an active parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church and School. In later years, she and her husband moved to the Annapolis area where they enjoyed fishing and gardening. She had a part-time job at the United States Naval Academy where she finally experienced "Sons" working with the midshipmen. After the death of her husband she moved to Heritage Harbor in Annapolis where she lived for 19 years and had many good friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on March 14, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Clear Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close