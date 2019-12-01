THIBEAUX B LINCECUM
Thibeaux B. Lincecum passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family on November 24, 2019 in College Park, Maryland after a courageous six year battle with prostate cancer. Thibeaux grew up in Texas and graduated from Northwest High School in 1989, and received a B.S. in Computer Science from Tulane University in 1996. He served in the U.S. Navy
and the U.S. Airforce, and spent the majority of his career working as an "IT guy". Thibeaux is survived by his wife Jacqueline Gill Lincecum and his children Harper (6) and Guy (6) Lincecum of College Park, his father Garland Lincecum, and his brother Adam Lincecum of Texas. Thibeaux also grew up close to Shaun Wicker of Oklahoma, Marsha Livingston of Arizona, and Patrick Wicker of Texas and loved them as his own family. A Memorial Service will be held at Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Monday, December 2 at 10 a.m. at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032.