Thin T. Vu, DDS
Died peacefully on November 6, 2019 at her home in Washington, DC. Dr. Vu was born in Hanoi, Viet-Nam in 1928. At 16, she left Hanoi for France for her schooling. She completed her dental degree in Paris at the Sorbonne and then came to the United States for her dental residency at Northwestern University
and her prosthodontics fellowship at Indiana University
. She returned to Viet-Nam where she worked as a private dentist in Saigon. In 1975, she immigrated to Washington, DC, with her husband and their two children. She became a tenured full professor at Howard University School of Dentistry where she taught for more than 20 years. She also maintained a private practice in Chevy Chase, DC for many years. Survivors include An Bui, her husband of 57 years, her children, Patricia two Tran, (Huyen) of Wynnewood, PA and Danny Bui (Kirsten Hawkins) of Washington, DC, and her three grandchildren, Han Tran, Sofia Bui, and Elena Bui. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Indiana University School of Dentistry, Indianapolis, IN.