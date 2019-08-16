Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS A. GREEN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GREEN THOMAS A. GREEN 10th Anniversary March 28, 1941- August 16, 2009 Our lives are never too busy to thank God for your memories, your love and years shared together. We hold you in our hearts and your presence will always be with us. Love, Esther, Lamont, Lynwood and Chutima Memories from your grandchildren: Tiffany L.- Today, I pay tribute to my dear grandfather. I am celebrating him on the 10th anniversary of his passing, reflecting on his wise words, captivating stories and loving cuddles. I am blessed to have had the privilege of calling him "Papa". I hold him in my heart and treasure what he taught me; I promise to live proudly in his essence. Love, Benj Kayla A.- Hi Papa! How are you? I got into ODU and now we are Monarchs...YAY!! I miss you so, so much. Not a day goes by when I don't think about you or where I'm not trying to make you proud of me. I love you so much and I'll see you in my dreams! Lena S. - You blessed this world with your presence for generations making each day a brighter one. Five years is a short time to know someone, but it doesn't mean the memories are cut short. Not a day goes by when I'm not trying to make you proud. I love you 3001. Thomas L. II- To my grandfather who taught me to color, fish, fly a kite, crack a crab, care, conserve, and above all, continue no matter the challenge in consequence. Thomas A., always in our hearts.Thomas A., always in our hearts.

GREEN THOMAS A. GREEN 10th Anniversary March 28, 1941- August 16, 2009 Our lives are never too busy to thank God for your memories, your love and years shared together. We hold you in our hearts and your presence will always be with us. Love, Esther, Lamont, Lynwood and Chutima Memories from your grandchildren: Tiffany L.- Today, I pay tribute to my dear grandfather. I am celebrating him on the 10th anniversary of his passing, reflecting on his wise words, captivating stories and loving cuddles. I am blessed to have had the privilege of calling him "Papa". I hold him in my heart and treasure what he taught me; I promise to live proudly in his essence. Love, Benj Kayla A.- Hi Papa! How are you? I got into ODU and now we are Monarchs...YAY!! I miss you so, so much. Not a day goes by when I don't think about you or where I'm not trying to make you proud of me. I love you so much and I'll see you in my dreams! Lena S. - You blessed this world with your presence for generations making each day a brighter one. Five years is a short time to know someone, but it doesn't mean the memories are cut short. Not a day goes by when I'm not trying to make you proud. I love you 3001. Thomas L. II- To my grandfather who taught me to color, fish, fly a kite, crack a crab, care, conserve, and above all, continue no matter the challenge in consequence. Thomas A., always in our hearts.Thomas A., always in our hearts. Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close