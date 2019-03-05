THOMAS A. HALL, JR. (Age 98)
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna M. Hall. He is survived by his sister, Helen C. Smith
; nieces, J. Marlene Colbert, Jeanette Dorsey and Angela Hebron; five great-nieces, two great-nephews, a host of great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m., at Bowie United Methodist Church, 13009 6th St., Bowie, MD. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS.