On Friday, August 21, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late William A. and Mae Agnes (nee Murray) Kane. Loving brother of William Kane (Anna Marie, predeceased), Eugene I. Kane predeceased (Jean Ann), Mary Ellen McAuliffe Keily (Graham, predeceased), Bernadette Mitchell (Robert), Joseph Kane (Judy), Elizabeth Ann Rogers (William). Also survived by 69 nieces, nephews and their spouses, 108 great nieces, nephews and their spouses, and 20 great grand nieces and nephews. He attended Nativity grade school in Northwest Washington, and St. Charles Seminary, and St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore. He was ordained for the Washington Diocese on June 7, 1952, and served as parochial vicar at St Mary's Rockville; St. Bernard Riverdale; and Administrator at St. John Evangelist, Silver Spring; and Pastor at St. Nicholas, Laurel; the Church of the Assumption, Washington; Our Lady Queen of Peace, Washington; and St. Patrick, Rockville. He served as the Secretary for Services for Clergy at the Pastoral Center and had numerous other responsibilities for the diocese. In retirement he resided in Annapolis, the O'Boyle Residence for Priests, and the Pope John XXIII residence for priests. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD on Friday, August 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday August 29 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at the Historic St. John's Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick School, Msgr. Thomas A. Kane Scholarship Fund, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD 20853.