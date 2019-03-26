Thomas Edward Adams
On Wednesday, March 20, 2019 Thomas died peacefully at home in Springfield, VA surrounded by family. Beloved father of Thomas E. Jr. (Christiana), J. Keith (deceased) (Niurka), Andrew L. (June) and William A.; dearest brother of Mary E. A. Michell (Marvin) and Florence M. A. Nystrom (Frank); loving grandfather of Anthony, Paul, Mary and Andrew. Thomas is survived by a host of other relatives. Friends will be received at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA for a visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA at 2 p.m. Please view complete obituary at