

THOMAS M. AMBROSE



Thomas M. Ambrose, 74, of Poolesville, MD, died peacefully on August 4, 2019 at Casey House Hospice in Rockville, MD.

He was the husband of the late Sharon A. (Slade) Ambrose.

Born on March 23, 1945, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary (Doherty) Ambrose.

Tom served his country proudly in the United States Army.

He is survived by his daughter Molly Ambrose of CO; brother, Michael Ambrose of MN; grandson, Winston Mattingly; sister-in-law, Trudi Ambrose and close friends, Jimmy, Betty and Frank.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Lindy Summers and two brothers, Joseph Ambrose and Harold Ambrose, Jr.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, August 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD.