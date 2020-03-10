

Thomas A. Aten



Passed away peacefully in hospice on March 6, 2020 at the age of 60. He lived in Columbia Forest in Arlington, VA for 47 years. He was very proud of his German family and heritage. He loved fishing, disc golf, Ocean City, the Redskins, the Nationals and the Red Sox, the Washington Capitals, and of course, his soft pack Marlboro cigarettes. It is hoped that Tom's rapid decline due to lung cancer will encourage others to stop smoking now. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Nina Aten; his son Thomas of Arlington; his stepchildren Vicki Dydek of Boston and Greg Loewer of New York City; his mother Sigrid Schaefer and stepfather Louis Silvia of Falls Church, and his brother Steven Aten and Steve's longtime companion, Kathy Mills of Fairfax. He will be greatly missed by many neighbors and local dog walkers whom he greeted daily from his chair in the carport. His generous and independent spirit will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. His ashes will be interred in an eternal reef in Ocean City later this year where he will continue to help the environment - one of his constant passions.