

Thomas Joseph Ballweg



Tom was born in the Bronx to Herbert and Evelyn Ballweg on December 15, 1946 and passed away on October 21, 2019 in Great Falls, VA.

Tom was a 1969 graduate of Florida State University with a bachelors degree in philosophy and military science. He also attended selected post graduate courses at Georgetown University and Harvard.

Tom was retired US Army Special Forces Lt. Colonel with 25 years of active and reserve service. He then served a full career with the CIA, retired and continued to support national security missions as a contractor until his passing.

Tom is survived by his wife, Robin Ballweg and his two daughters, Laura and Claire Ballweg.

The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Friday, November 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1020 Springvale Rd., Great Falls, VA., on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , in honor of Tom.

