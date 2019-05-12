THOMAS W. BARHAM
December 19, 1931 - May 13, 2018
Thomas W. Barham will be laid to rest, with honors, at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral services will begin at the Old Post Chapel on Ft Myer at 11 a.m. Please arrive 45 minutes earlier, through the Hatfield Gate on Ft. Myer. Inurnment at the Columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral. All are invited to a reception, celebrating Tom's life, immediately after at the home of his daughter, Cindy Gorgone.