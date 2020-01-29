THOMAS R. BAUER (Age 84)
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joann (Abenante); sons, Frank (Janet), Bill (Julie) and Tommy; daughter, Joyce; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many friends in the Washington DC, Glen Burnie, Maryland and Millsboro, Delaware area. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), Glen Burnie, MD for a memorial gathering on Thursday, January 30 from 12 to 1 p.m., with a Memorial Service immediately following at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. For more information, please visit