

THOMAS D. BECK (Age 86)



Of Fairfax, VA, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Burke Health and Rehabilitation Center in Burke, VA. Born on April 10, 1933, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Ternay and Gertrude (Logue) Beck. He served in the United States Army. On March 28, 1959, he married Grace L. Dunbeck. She survives. He was a member of the Church of the Nativity in Burke, VA. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and learning new languages. Thomas loved pets, particularly cats, but most importantly loved spending time with his family.

Thomas is survived by his son, Robert Beck; son Thomas Beck and his wife Tahseena; daughter, Laurel Kinsey and her husband Charles; and granddaughter Sara Beck. He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister, Ternay, Joseph, Jake, Don, and Rita.

Visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA. Burial will follow in the Fairfax Memorial Park.