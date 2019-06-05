THOMAS GLENN BELCHER
On May 17, 2019, Thomas Glenn Belcher, 54, of Fairfax, VA (formerly of Berwyn Heights, MD), passed away after complications from surgery. Glenn leaves behind his brothers, Darrin Craig Belcher (Donna) and Kenneth Belcher, as well as cousins Lee Belcher and Marthanne Glenn (Paul). Glenn also leaves behind a host of friends from the Arch Dioceses of Arlington and the Vienna Baptist Church, Vienna, VA. Glenn was a Veteran, and served for several years in the Air Force. Services will be held at the Vienna Baptist Church, 541 Marshall Rd. SW, Vienna, VA 22180, Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made in his name to The Lamb Center, P.O Box 1385, Fairfax, VA 22038 or online at www.thelambcenter.org/donate/