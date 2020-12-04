1/
THOMAS BERRY
THOMAS WILLIAM BERRY  
Of Hyattsville, MD, passed on November 25, 2020. Born in Washington, DC. Preceded in death by parents Thomas E. and Elizabeth (Mitchell). Survived by wife Mary (Flannery); children Victoria and Thomas J.; siblings Marjorie Grimsley (John) and Raymond Hillard (Aouicha). Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to UMMS Cancer Center Nursing Fund or Catholic University Basketball Program.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
