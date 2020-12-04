Or Copy this URL to Share



THOMAS WILLIAM BERRY

Of Hyattsville, MD, passed on November 25, 2020. Born in Washington, DC. Preceded in death by parents Thomas E. and Elizabeth (Mitchell). Survived by wife Mary (Flannery); children Victoria and Thomas J.; siblings Marjorie Grimsley (John) and Raymond Hillard (Aouicha). Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to UMMS Cancer Center Nursing Fund or Catholic University Basketball Program.



