THOMAS BLACKBURN
Thomas Roy Blackburn, Ph.D., 82, died peacefully on October 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born on November 30, 1936, in Webster Grove, Missouri, Tom was the son of Walter F. and Ginevra Thomas Blackburn, and the beloved husband of Catherine Lybarger Blackburn. Tom graduated from Carleton College and Harvard University
, and was a chemistry professor at Hobart College in Geneva, NY, and St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, NC. He served as a grant administrator at the American Chemical Society in Washington DC, retiring in 2002. Tom was an accomplished cellist, performing with the Washington Civic Symphony and various quartets and trios. He was also the author of several novels set in the fictional Gabbro, North Carolina. Tom was a dedicated servant for the Friends of Peirce Mill volunteer organization. Longtime members of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Tom and Kate loved their church family. Among many other things, his family recalls the calm patience, beautiful music and wry sense of humor he brought to the sometimes chaos of large family life, and his belief that any pitch outside the strike zone was a moral failing. Surviving him in addition to his wife of 46 years are his children, Belle (Allen) Gironda, Bonnie (Steve) Blackburn-Penhollow, Christopher (Dina) Blackburn, Christopher (Kathy) Crenner, David (Sue) Blackburn, Michael (Anne) Blackburn, and Timothy Crenner. Also surviving are his sister, Rebecca Moss and his grandchildren, Mino, Caterina, Matt, Max, Ellie, Anna, Emily, Nathaniel, Elizabeth, Sarah, Frederick and Christopher, plus two great-grandchildren, Rose and Augusto. A celebration of Tom's life is planned for Spring 2020. Memorial donations in Tom's name can be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 1830 Conn. Ave., NW Washington, DC 20009.