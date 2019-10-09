THOMAS G. BLAKE
On September 23, 2019, Thomas G. Blake of Ocala FL. went home to Jesus. Thomas was a retired school teacher from Prince George's County Maryland. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Blake; daughter, Tabbette Blake; grandson, Edward (Javier) Blake as well as four brothers, Anthony Henry Sr., Ernest Henry, Larry Blake and James Blake; and three sisters, Catherine Johnson, Florence Snowden, and Rosemary Davis. A celebration of life will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Viewing at 12:30 p.m., Service to follow immediately afterwards at 1:30 0.pm.