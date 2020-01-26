Thomas James Brahmey
Passed away on November 9, 2019. He was born and grew up in New York City. Mr. Brahmey served as a Marine in Korea between 1951 and 1954 and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. A graduate of Fordham University and the University of Maryland, he also completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard University
's Graduate School of Business. Mr. Brahmey was employed by the Department of the Navy as a Physicist/Engineer for 31 years and worked on the original Polaris, Poseidon and Trident I and II Missiles. As a member of the Senior Executive Service, he received Navy's Meritorious, Superior and Distinguished Civilian Service Awards. In retirement, Mr. Brahmey lived in a recreational vehicle for five years as he toured the United States and Canada before settling in Central Florida. Predeceased by his wife Marjorie in 2014, Mr. Brahmey is survived by sons, Michael (Stacey), Clint and Harvey, and five grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, at St. Alban's Anglican Church in Lady Lake, Florida, followed by interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VITAS Community Connection, 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202.