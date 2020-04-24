Thomas Theodore Briscoe, Sr.
(1958 - 2020)
Thomas ("Tommy") Theodore Briscoe, Sr., departed this life peacefully on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Agnes Briscoe-Jarrells, his children, Thomas Briscoe Jr., and Yvette Briscoe. He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Byrd, his father, Frederick (Rudolph) Somerville, Sr., and his brothers, Thomas (Lionel) Somerville and Frederick (Freddy) R. Somerville, Jr. He is also survived by his siblings, Sonya Johnson, Deborah Waller, Cheryl Somerville and Michael Chase, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tommy was a caring father, son, brother, uncle, godfather, cousin, and friend. Tommy had an infectious smile that will forever be missed. Funeral and burial services are private.