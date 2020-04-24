The Washington Post

THOMAS BRISCOE (1958 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS BRISCOE.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Thomas Theodore Briscoe, Sr.  
(1958 - 2020)  

Thomas ("Tommy") Theodore Briscoe, Sr., departed this life peacefully on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Agnes Briscoe-Jarrells, his children, Thomas Briscoe Jr., and Yvette Briscoe. He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Byrd, his father, Frederick (Rudolph) Somerville, Sr., and his brothers, Thomas (Lionel) Somerville and Frederick (Freddy) R. Somerville, Jr. He is also survived by his siblings, Sonya Johnson, Deborah Waller, Cheryl Somerville and Michael Chase, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tommy was a caring father, son, brother, uncle, godfather, cousin, and friend. Tommy had an infectious smile that will forever be missed. Funeral and burial services are private.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.