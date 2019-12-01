The Washington Post

THOMAS BROWN

McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
7720 Alaska Ave
Washington, DC
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
7720 Alaska Ave
Washington, DC
THOMAS WESLEY BROWN  

Thomas Wesley Brown departed this life on November 22, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, LaVerne Brown; children, Brian Brown (Karen), Thomasine Stanton (Thomas), and Tori Robinson (Damon); siblings, Pearl Holland and Clifton Brown (Marsha); sister-in-law, Beverly Brown; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 a.m., until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church at 7720 Alaska Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20012.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
