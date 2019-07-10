Corporal Thomas McKernell
Buncombe, Sr.
On Friday, June 28, 2019, Corporal Thomas McKernell Buncombe, Sr., passed away in Cheverly, MD. Beloved husband of Minnie Pearl Buncombe. Devoted father of Sharon Buncombe Allen, Thomas McKernell Buncombe, Jr., Patricia Burton, and Alan Buncombe (deceased). He leaves to cherish his memory three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one god-daughter, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of home going celebration at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD. The interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.