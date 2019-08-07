THOMAS E. BUTLER
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Angela Butler and Judownne Butler-Sankey; one son, Maurice Donta Curtis; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Arrington, Mary Miller and Rebecca Curtis; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Butler may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, August 10 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.