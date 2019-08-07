The Washington Post

THOMAS BUTLER

Guest Book
  • "Thomas, may you rest in eternal peace."
    - Jerrie
  • "Daddy our time together had already been planned out. Thank..."
    - J. Nichelle Sankey
  • "Daddy, I will always remember the good times."
    - Angela Butler
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Notice
THOMAS E. BUTLER

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Angela Butler and Judownne Butler-Sankey; one son, Maurice Donta Curtis; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Arrington, Mary Miller and Rebecca Curtis; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Butler may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, August 10 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
