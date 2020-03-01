The Washington Post

THOMAS BUTLER Sr.

THOMAS W. BUTLER, SR. (Par)  

On Wednesday February 26, 2020 of Clinton, MD. Loving father of Donna M. Butler, Thomas W. Buter, Jr. (Kyana), Brian C. Butler, Sr. (Monate), Dion M. Butler (Anita) 15 grandchildren, 13 great-Grandchildren. He leaves to cherish one sister Iris Johnson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 at St. John the Evangel Catholic Church, 8908 Old Branch Ave, Clinton, MD 20735 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Clinton, Maryland. Services Entrusted To Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
